Two vans stolen from Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Two vans were stolen from Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland Tuesday night.

They were parked across from the club, located on Broadway Avenue in Cleveland. The vans have not been found and there are no suspects, the organization said in a news release on Wednesday.

The estimated cost to replace the vans is $22,500 each. Insurance will not cover it because they only had liability coverage.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland President Ron Soeder said replacing them would take away from operations.

BGCC provides a safe place after school for about a thousand children between the ages of 6 and 18.

Anyone with information about the stolen vans should call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234. If you would like to make a donation to help with transportation, click here.