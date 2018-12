× Two injured in crash on snowy Ashtabula County road

ASHTABULA, Ohio– Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Austinburg Road in Ashtabula this afternoon.

Two people were taken to the hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The conditions of the victims are not known.

A photo from a FOX 8 shows the street covered in snow.

Ashtabula County is under a winter weather advisory until midnight.