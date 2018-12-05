SUV crashes into Cleveland construction crew, 1 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating an accident that happened in a construction zone at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ambleside Drive.

Around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, an SUV driver ran into a construction crew working on the bridge.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital.

At this time there is no information on who was hurt or the extent of their injuries.

MLK is closed at Ambleside Drive. Both the SUV and the construction vehicle will be towed from the scene.