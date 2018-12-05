School in Parma closed this week after scabies outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- The doors are closed at Summit Academy in Parma Wednesday night after the school was struck with an outbreak of scabies.

The school said the scabies appeared November 30 so the building was cleaned over the weekend.

However, more cases were reported this week so the school decided to close Thursday and Friday so they could sanitize the facility.

“We received a report at the end of the last week. Our epidemiology department then started dialogue with the school to figure out where it started, who is affected, have they sought treatment?” said Kevin Brennan, with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

According to Brennan, they are not aware of any other schools in the area dealing with this highly contagious skin condition.

“Scabies are little bugs and parasites, they get on your skin, they feed on your skin and cause you to itch, but if you seek medical treatment, it’s very treatable,” said Brennan.

The school released a statement that reads in part,

“A scabies outbreak is a common occurrence in schools, and while the closure is not required by public health officials, school administration and staff felt it was a needed step to promote safety and cleanliness, as well as prevent spread among children and staff.”

“It’s basically because of the proximity of people, meaning the closeness of each other. Usually when we see an outbreak, it’s at a long-term care facilities,” added Brennan.

The board of health said if you live in a home or have come in contact with someone with scabies, immediately seek medical attention.

Summit Academy said they plan to reopen on December 10.