School in Parma closed because of scabies

PARMA, Ohio– Summit Academy’s Parma campus will be closed on Thursday and Friday because of exposure to scabies.

The school had confirmed cases of scabies on Nov. 30 so the building was cleaned over the weekend. Summit Academy CEO John Guyer said two more cases were reported on this week.

“We are closing the school to sanitize our facilities so that we may reopen on December 10, 2018. A scabies outbreak is a common occurrence in schools, and while the closure is not required by public health officials, school administration and staff felt it was a needed step to promote safety and cleanliness, as well as prevent spread among children and staff,” Guyer said.

Scabies is an infestation of the human itch mite, which burrows into the skin to live and lay eggs. Common symptoms including itching and a pimple-like rash.

It is spread by prolonged skin-to-skin contact. A doctor’s prescription is needed for treatment.

