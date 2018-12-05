Pretrial hearing set for man charged with murder of Mayfield Heights mother and daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - The man accused of murdering a woman and setting fire to her home, killing her daughter, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Dominique C. Swopes is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated arson and one count of receiving stolen property.

During a previous hearing in Lyndhurst Municipal Court, a judge set his bond at $5 million.

In Swopes' arraignment Wednesday, another judge upheld that bond amount.

He appeared via video conference.

His pretrial has been set for December 10 at 9 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Longwood Road in Mayfield Heights on Nov. 20. They found Rebecca Pletnewski, 41, dead inside and pulled her daughter from an upstairs bedroom. Olivia Schneider, 8, was taken to a hospital, but died of smoke inhalation.

Pletnewski, a nurse at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, was stabbed to death prior to the fire, according to investigators. Court documents said Swopes also disposed of Pletnewski's rings.

Police Chief Fred Bittner said Swopes, a neighbor, became a suspect after speaking with the victim's family members. They said Pletnewski was worried about his stalking and unwanted advances.

Pletnewski leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

