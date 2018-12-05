Former President George W. Bush slips former First Lady Michelle Obama a piece of candy at father’s funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- It appears former President George W. Bush was prepared to greet former First Lady Michelle Obama Wednesday at his father's funeral -- with another piece of candy.

As Bush walked down the aisle to shake the hands of other attending presidents and first ladies, he reached into his pocket.

He shook the hands of President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and former President Barack Obama. When he got to Michelle, he slipped her the candy, and she gave him a huge smile.

Earlier this year, a sweet moment between the two went viral when Bush handed Michelle a candy at the funeral of Sen. John McCain.

At that time, she said in an interview on Today, "He's my partner in crime at every major thing where all the 'formers' gather. So we're together all the time. I love him to death. He's a wonderful man, he's a funny man."

