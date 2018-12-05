× Police looking for missing 2-year-old Ohio boy taken by non-custodial mother

FOREST PARK, Ohio — The Forest Park Police Department in Hamilton County, Ohio, says it is looking for a missing two-year-old boy.

According to a press release from the police department, Harper Hamm was taken by his non-custodial mother, Priscilla Kavanaugh. The child was last seen with her at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Kavanaugh has a history of mental illness and is not taking her medication.

The toddler was last seen wearing a green coat, green shirt, jeans, and green and gray shoes.

Kavanaugh, who was wearing a blue jean jacket, gray pants and brown Ugg boots, was seen driving a dark blue 2008 Jeep Compass. The license plate is OH- GNA7482.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or who has information is asked to call either the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220 or your local police by dialing 911.