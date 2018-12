CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a kidnapping.

They report a female victim was found bound and tied in a home in the 1700 block of E. 33rd street at 1:53 Wednesday morning.

The victim has been transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police have not released the age of the victim.

They haven’t said yet where she was kidnapped from or if a suspect is in custody.

