Photos & Video: See special moments from funeral of President George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The nation's capital bids its final farewell to the late former President George H.W. Bush today in a service of prayer and praise that is drawing together world envoys.

A military band played "Hail to the Chief" as the casket of the 41st president was carried down the U.S. Capitol steps in a solemn procession, with members of the Bush family watching and a cannon salute. His son, former President George W. Bush, placed his hand over his heart.

The casket headed in a motorcade for the Washington National Cathedral ceremony that will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens as they honored the Republican president who oversaw the post-Cold War transition and led a successful Gulf War, only to lose re-election in a generational shift to Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992.

Bush's route was lined with people much of the way, bundled in winter hats and taking photos.

The funeral began at 11 a.m.

