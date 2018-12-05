One hurt in Cleveland mobile home fire, dog missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland fire is investigating a mobile home fire that injured one person.

The initial calls went out around 8 a.m.

The scene is at 15 Sycamore Street.

#CLEFIRE Companies picking up the long layout for the Trailer Fire on Sycamore St. north of Lakeshore... pic.twitter.com/mYVkW7YbkH — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 5, 2018

You can see in the video the home is destroyed. The only thing left is a charred frame.

The man who lived in the home is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center for smoke inhalation and burns to his legs.

Lieutenant Mike Norman said the man's dog that was in the home is missing.

It took multiple units of firefighters to out out the fire.