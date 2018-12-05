New details after woman found tied up outside house on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND– More information was released Wednesday morning after a woman was found tied up in a yard on the city’s east side. Cleveland police say they do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

The 22-year-old victim told police the last thing she remember was going to Moe’s Tavern on East 17th Street while it was still daylight on Tuesday, according to the police report.

She said she woke up outside a house at East 33rd Street and Payne Avenue, and started pounding on the door because he ex-boyfriend lives there.

The woman was able to text a friend, who called police.

Officers found the victim hiding in the yard shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The police report said her hands were bound with a cell phone cord and she had a bloody handkerchief in her mouth.

She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was treated and released.