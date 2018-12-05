Man carjacked at gunpoint in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating a carjacking.

It happened at about 7 p.m. Monday at the Cleveland Heights Community Center.

Police said the victim had just got into his car when two men demanded his vehicle. One of the suspects had a handgun.

The victim let the men take his vehicle and no one was injured.

“As a reminder, you should always be aware of your surroundings; park in well-lit lots and have your keys out in advance,” the department said.

If you see anything suspicious, please call 216-321-1234.

“The CHPD remains vigilant at all times to ensure the safety or our residents and visitors,” the department said.