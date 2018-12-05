Freezing temps Wednesday; clipper on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Wednesday will remain cold with highs staying near freezing. Much of the day will be in the 20s.

There are small chances of light snow through Wednesday while a general clipper snow is expected Thursday afternoon with minor accumulations.

The long-range outlook for mid-December is calling for a decent break in the cold with potentially several days in the 50s starting next week.

We are in the midst of the “dark days” of winter, meaning, we are witnessing the earliest sunrise in the annual cycle here in NE Ohio: