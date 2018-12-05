Fox Recipe Box: Potatoes & Mushrooms Au Gratin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Mushrooms, walnuts and blue cheese take this potato side dish to a whole new level of flavor. Stefanie Paganini from the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to make this delicious potato casserole.

Click here to see the full schedule of classes offered at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking.

Mushrooms & Potatoes Au Gratin

Serves 4-6

1 ½ lbs medium Yukon Gold potatoes

1 cup heavy cream

1 garlic clove, finely minced

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon white pepper

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

1 1/2 cups baby Bella mushrooms, sautéed

1/4 cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Peel potatoes and slice them 1/8 inch thick. Mix potatoes with the heavy cream, garlic, mushrooms, salt and pepper in a skillet. Place in an 8x8 baking dish

Cover with foil and roast until potatoes are very tender. Approximately 25 minutes.

Remove from oven and preheat broiler. Remove foil and sprinkle potatoes with cheese and walnuts. Broil until top is browned, 2 to 3 minutes