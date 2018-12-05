× FOX 8 I-Team: Officer involved in Tamir Rice shooting will not get job back

CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned the officer who shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014 will not get his job back.

Union President Jeff Follmer told the I-Team that the arbitrators decision was released late Tuesday on Timothy Loehmann.

Loehmann was one of the Cleveland police officers who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice outside Cudell Recreation Center.

Police said Rice had an airsoft pistol that looked much more powerful, and he reached for it. No criminal charges were issued against the officers.

Loehmann, a rookie police officer, was fired in 2017. This was for lying on his police application, not for the shooting of Tamir Rice.

Follmer and Atty. Henry Hilow, a union attorney, says they are disappointed in the arbitrator’s ruling. They are considering a possible appeal.