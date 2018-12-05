‘Do you think anyone will come?’ President George H.W. Bush asked that question while planning his funeral

WASHINGTON, D.C. – People have waited hours in line to pay their respects to George H.W. Bush as he lies in state.

But the former president might not have expected such honor.

According to the spokesperson who worked for George H.W. Bush post-presidency, while making plans for the services, the president asked, “Do you think anyone will come?”

Briefed in 2011 about his funeral and lying in state, the 41st President asked with typical humility, "Do you think anyone will come?" Tonight, people are waiting hours to pay their respects. This photo, taken Monday, is courtesy the Senate Press Photographers’ Gallery pool. pic.twitter.com/jveNxNlUYV — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 5, 2018

That was in 2011.

The lines of mourners have been steady since the president’s casket was brought to Washington Monday.

Yesterday, many of his grandchildren, children and friends came to say their goodbyes before the state funeral service honoring him Wednesday.

The photos of them at the Capitol Rotunda remind us that he was a man who was loved. As he was known to say to members of his family, “I love you more than the tongue can speak.”