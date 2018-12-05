Columbus Zoo mourns loss of another giraffe calf

POWELL, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has lost a giraffe calf.

Giraffe mother Cami went into labor Tuesday around 3 p.m.

In a statement the zoo says the calf was presenting rear hooves first, which has a very low survival rate.

Staff attempted to perform an emergency Cesarean section around 8 p.m.

The vet staff says the calf had serious congenital defects that would have caused it to die without any birthing challenges.

Cami is in stable condition and she is being monitored around the clock.

The death of Cami’s calf comes following the loss of Zuri’s calf, Ubumwe.

Ubumwe passed away on November 17, just two weeks after it was born.

A pathology report to determine the cause of death is underway.

