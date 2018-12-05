Columbus Zoo mourns loss of another giraffe calf

POWELL, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has lost a giraffe calf.
Giraffe mother Cami went into labor Tuesday around 3 p.m.
In a statement the zoo says the calf was presenting rear hooves first, which has a very low survival rate.
Staff attempted to perform an emergency Cesarean section around 8 p.m.
Update 4:49pm est: Giraffe calves are typically born with front hooves out first, and this calf’s rear hooves are protruding first. Unfortunately, it is rare for calves to survive in this case. We are working to do everything possible to help both mom and baby, so we will be turning off the live cameras to appropriately allow for this necessary intervention. We will provide an update when it becomes available. Original message at 4:04pm est: The calf’s hooves are visible! First-time mom Cami is in labor. 💖🦒Visit @NatGeoWILD for a LIVE look at GiraffeBirthCam.com #GiraffeBirthCam
The vet staff says the calf had serious congenital defects that would have caused it to die without any birthing challenges.
Cami is in stable condition and she is being monitored around the clock.
The death of Cami’s calf comes following the loss of Zuri’s calf, Ubumwe.
Ubumwe passed away on November 17, just two weeks after it was born.
Introducing Ubumwe the giraffe! Zuri’s daughter now has a name thanks to a longtime Columbus Zoo and Aquarium supporter. Ubumwe means “togetherness” or “unity” in Kinyarwanda, the official language of Rwanda. Animal care and animal health team members weighed Ubumwe today and she’s a healthy 130 pounds. This is already 25 pounds more than during her baby well check on Wednesday! Staff veterinarians say that she’s a growing girl with a nice full tummy! . Our expert care team continues to monitor Zuri and Ubumwe 24/7 and has confirmed that she is nursing regularly. As of today, Ubumwe has individually met all the other female giraffe in the herd (or “tower”), and her animal care team says that she gets the “zoomies” and loves to run! . Supported by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and the Columbus Zoo’s Partners In Conservation program, Ubumwe is also the name of the Community Center in Rwanda that opened 2006 and provides assistance to adults and children with disabilities. . You can check in with Zuri and Ubumwe on @NatGeoWild’s live cams here: giraffebirthcam.com
A pathology report to determine the cause of death is underway.