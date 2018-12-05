Cleveland school security guard accused of rape will be tested for HIV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A security guard at a Cleveland school was arraigned Wednesday morning.

Derrick A. Dugger, 29, faces two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and one count of importuning.

He appeared via video conference in court this morning. His pretrial has been set for December 12.

Dugger is being held on $250,000 bond. He will be tested to see if he is HIV positive.

Court documents said Dugger forced a 15-year-old girl to perform oral sex. He's also accused of sending students inappropriate photos on social media.

Investigators said there are at least three victims. It's possible more students come forward, a detective said.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District said Dugger is suspended from his job as a security guard at East Teach High School, pending the outcome of the investigation.