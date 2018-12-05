× Cleveland Police say they provided NFL with report involving Kareem Hunt nightclub incident

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department released a statement Wednesday evening saying that it is now conducting an internal investigation regarding the overall response to an incident back in February.

Back in February a woman filed a report with Cleveland police saying Ohio native and then-Kansas City Chief’s running back, Kareem Hunt “shoved and pushed” her during an altercation at The 9 in downtown Cleveland.

The police report said the incident happened in the early morning hours of February 10. No charges were filed.

Now, Cleveland police have confirmed that they provided a copy of the police report regarding the incident to a representative of National Football League back in February.

However, the report requested by the NFL did not go through the official public records request process, according to police.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Hunt from the team Friday after TMZ published video of him hitting and kicking a woman at the nightclub.

