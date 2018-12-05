Cleveland Browns sign two new players to practice squad

CLEVELAND — Two new players have joined the Cleveland Browns‘ practice squad.

The team announced Wednesday that they have signed offensive lineman Mason Gentry and wide receiver Daniel Williams to the practice squad.

This move follows the elevation of offensive lineman Kyle Kalis to the club’s active roster, as well as defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale being placed on the team’s reserve.

Gentry, a rookie from Southern Methodist University, was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans in May. He trained with the Texans during offseason before being waived during final roster cuts. During his time at SMU, Gentry appeared in 45 career games with 30 starts.

Williams is a first-year player who was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent part of the last season on the Jets’ practice squad. Then he was signed by the Washington Redskins in August and was waived before the start of the regular season.

