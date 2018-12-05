Cars torn apart in wrong way crash on I-77

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio - The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash that shut down part of I-77 north at the exit for the Akron-Canton airport.

The Summit County sheriff tells us a wrong way driver hit another car head-on.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The accident closed part of I-77 for several hours. Everything in the area has since reopened.

From the pictures you can see at least one of the vehicles caught fire after impact.

There is no information right now on injuries.