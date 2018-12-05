Cards wanted: How you can help brighten a WWII veteran’s birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND, California- For most people, getting mail is pretty mundane, but it's all one California veteran wants for his birthday.

Duane Sherman is about to turn 96 years old. He said he didn't feel like celebrating his birthday on Dec. 30, and his daughter Sue wants to change that.

She put the call out on Facebook, asking anyone and everyone to send him a birthday card and help make him feel special.

Duane isn't just special to Sue. He served our country, and his story is incredible.

He's a WWII Navy veteran, who earned a Purple Heart for a mission he survived in 1944. He was a chief sonarman aboard the U.S.S. Lamson, and he remembers the moment a Kamikaze plane hit his ship, killing 30 of his shipmates. Duane still has shrapnel in his back from the attack.

Whether you want to call it a "Happy Birthday" or a "thank you for your service," if you want to help make Duane's wish come true you can send a card to:

Duane Sherman

C/O Sue Morse

P.O. Box 794

Highland, California 92346