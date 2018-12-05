Book a night in the Mr. Kringle holiday-themed suite at Hilton Cleveland Downtown

CLEVELAND — It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown! The hotel is offering a holiday-inspired suite to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

You can stay in the downtown hotel’s exclusive Mr. Kringle Suite throughout the holiday season.

The suite, decorated by Kringle’s Inventionasium, features two sparkling Christmas trees, elves woven throughout the room, holiday-themed furniture, red bedding and festive decorations.

Booking a night in Mr. Kringle’s suite also includes a special note from Chris Kringle himself, candy canes, and usage of his table in the Burnham Restaurant.

Hilton says the Mr. Kringle suite package is ideal for four guests. The room features a king-sized bed and a pull out full-sized bed. Breakfast is not included.

The Mr. Kringle suite is accepting reservations until January 5, 2019.

