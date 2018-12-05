× Amherst police: Downtown stabbing was not ‘random act of violence’

AMHERST, Ohio– Amherst Police Chief Joseph Kucirek is assuring downtown business owners and their customers that the area is safe.

This comes a week after two men were stabbed in the parking lot behind the Pour House on Park Avenue.

“While the details of this incident are unusual for our downtown area, we feel, based on our investigation to date, that this was not a purely random act of violence,” Kucirek said in a letter on Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man suffered stab wounds on Nov. 29. While officers were investigating, they followed a trail of blood to Vaughnteriors on South Main Street. That’s where they found more blood and a broken window before locating a 27-year-old man, who was also stabbed.

Both men were flown to MetroHealth Medical Center by helicopter.

No new information on the double stabbing was released in the chief’s letter.

The incident remains under investigation. The police department increase patrols during busy evening and nighttime hours, and encourages people to be aware of their surroundings.