4 students involved in car accident with Canton school bus

CANTON, Ohio — A high school student is seriously injured after a car containing four McKinley High School students was involved in an accident with a Canton City School District bus.

According to the school district the accident occurred Tuesday on Blake Avenue NW on the west side of the high school.

The car reportedly hit the bus on the rear driver’s side, impacting the front passenger’s side of the vehicle. The student on the passenger’s side was seriously injured, according to Canton City School District.

The student was transported to Mercy Hospital and is currently under their care.

The driver and other passengers were reportedly checked and released.

The district said that all students and staff were notified of the incident Wednesday and the Crisis Team was available to assist them.

Counselors will reportedly be available in the upcoming days to those who need them.

The district says their thoughts and prayers are with the student and their family.