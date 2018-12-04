Live video: Urban Meyer holds news conference on retirement

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Urban Meyer will formally announce his retirement from coaching the Ohio State Buckeyes during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

His last game with OSU is the Rose Bowl against Washington on New Year’s Day.

Ohio State University will name offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day as the program’s 25th head coach.

It’s been a tumultuous season for Meyer, who was suspended for the first three games for mishandling problems with former assistant coach Zach Smith. Investigators said they found Meyer protected the ex-wide receivers coach for years during allegations of domestic violence, a drug problem and poor job performance.

In October, the 54-year-old, who suffers from headaches caused by a cyst in his brain, opened up about his health problems. He said he planned on coming back to coach in 2019.

Meyer is under contract through 2021.

