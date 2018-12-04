Live video: Urban Meyer holds news conference on retirement

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Urban Meyer will formally announce his retirement from coaching the Ohio State Buckeyes during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
His last game with OSU is the Rose Bowl against Washington on New Year’s Day.
Ohio State University will name offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day as the program’s 25th head coach.
It’s been a tumultuous season for Meyer, who was suspended for the first three games for mishandling problems with former assistant coach Zach Smith. Investigators said they found Meyer protected the ex-wide receivers coach for years during allegations of domestic violence, a drug problem and poor job performance.
In October, the 54-year-old, who suffers from headaches caused by a cyst in his brain, opened up about his health problems. He said he planned on coming back to coach in 2019.
Meyer is under contract through 2021.
Meyer says a coach needs to know about his players, names, family and what they do after football. “Once players know you have that genuine love and care for them, they’ll move mountains for you. And I saw that in Ryan Day.”
Meyer when asked if the three-game suspension had an effect on his headaches. “Very difficult. I’ve had to deal with headaches for many years, in 2014 and again last year.”
Meyer says he hopes to stay involved, citing how close he is with athletic director Gene Smith.
Urban Meyer: “This is home. This is where I grew up.” Says he came to work everyday with the fear that he would let his predecessors and the state of Ohio down.
Smith says he and Meyer have talked about the transition for a while, and he knew Day was the guy a few weeks ago. “We had a talented and gifted guy,” that other people wanted to hire.
Now into question and answers. Gene Smith on why not hold a national search for a new coach. He says it’s rare to have a succession plan in place, says it’s a fortunate circumstance. Emphasizes stability and consistency.
Day: “Every coach who ever put a whistle around his neck dreams of being a coach at the Ohio State University.”
Day says he’s confident in the offense’s ability to adapt from year to year with the changes in talent.
Day praises high school football coaches in the state of Ohio, saying it should be every high school students’ dream to play for the Buckeyes.
Ryan Day: “This opportunity would not be possible without the current players and leaders on this team… The culture Urban Meyer has created here is strong… My family and I have fallen in love with the passion these fans have.”
Day makes a joke to Urban and Shelley Meyer: “You can now sit in the box and yell at us.”
Smith on Day: “His has confidence, passion. He has the perfect demeanor for our environment… Uniquely prepared him for this opportunity.”
Smith on Ryan Day: “We all know the amazing job he did during a trying time.” Day served as a head coach for the first three games of the season while Meyer was suspended.
Meyer: “I want to congratulate Ryan Day and his family… I look forward to working with our staff and players.” His last game as head coach is Jan. 1 against Washington in the Rose Bowl.
Urban Meyer starts by wishing his grandson a happy second birthday.
Smith: “They (Urban and Shelley Meyer) are exemplary people and professionals, and we are indebted to their contributions.”
Smith: “What has Urban brought to Buckeye Nation has exceeded expectations… He is a brilliant leader of young men.”
Athletic Director Gene Smith: “This is a great time in our history to have an opportunity to recognize a coach and a family that has done so much.”
