Two identified in Akron crash that killed four people

AKRON, Ohio– The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identities of two of the people killed in a crash in Akron on Monday.

The deceased are Colleen A. Wood, 29, of Akron, and Alex Jay Lester, 29, of Ravenna.

The crash happened at Goodyear Boulevard and Kelly Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Akron police said the car, with four people inside, went off the road before hitting a retaining wall and a light pole.

The car caught on fire and all four died at the scene.

Anyone with information that would help ID the other two males is asked to call the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office at 330-643-2101.