Salt shortage plagues Sagamore Hills; winter plan for road safety released

SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio – The city of Sagamore Hills is experiencing a salt shortage.

That’s according to an alert from the city’s road department.

In a press release, the city says it is expecting a salt delivery in January, but says there are no guarantees that the city will get the shipment.

The road department has a plan.

The city will plow the roads, but will only use salt in trouble spots like intersections, hills and curves.

They ask to contact Trustee Payul Schweikert if you have any concerns at (330)467-4970.