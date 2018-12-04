Powerful photos of President George H.W. Bush’s family receiving his body at the capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sometimes still photos tell a more powerful story.

Many pictures are being shared from the Capitol Rotunda, where President George H.W. Bush lies in state.

Powerful images from this evening's arrival of the Bush family at the U.S. Capitol courtesy @PaulMorsePhoto. #Remembering41 #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/EmdjFsENOi — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 4, 2018

Images from this morning and the state funeral for President George H. W. Bush — family at the funeral home, @SecretService honorary pallbearers, and boarding "Special Air Mission 41" at Ellington Field. #Remembering41 (Credit: Office of George H.W. Bush-Evan Sisley) pic.twitter.com/T6br9URryZ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

There are also memories from the family being shared as the family prepares to say a final goodbye.

President from 1989 to 1993, Bush died Friday at age 94.