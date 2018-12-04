Powerful photos of President George H.W. Bush’s family receiving his body at the capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sometimes still photos tell a more powerful story.
Many pictures are being shared from the Capitol Rotunda, where President George H.W. Bush lies in state.
There are also memories from the family being shared as the family prepares to say a final goodbye.
What a gift that my girls got to know our Gampy. What an honor that we could name our Poppy after such a principled, humble, kind man who we all loved fiercely and who loved us back. I read this letter—he wrote us—with new eyes: Remember the old song? "I'll be there, ready when you are?" Well, I'll be there, ready when you are. And if you need me, I'm here. Devotedly, Dad."
President from 1989 to 1993, Bush died Friday at age 94.