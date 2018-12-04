Photo of Chrissy Teigen’s son sparks flood of adorable helmet pics as she hits back against trolls

Chrissy Teigen shared a new photo of her six-month-old son this week, and it’s sparking both adorable responses and trolling on social media.

Teigen posted that Miles, whose father is John Legend, would have to wear a corrective helmet to correct plagiocephaly, which is more well-known as “baby flat-head.”

She tweeted:

“baby miles getting fitted for a little helmet today for his adorable slightly misshapen head. so if you see pictures, don’t feel bad for him because he’s just fixing his flat and honestly he’s probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow.”

Many other parents immediately responded with photos of their own babies wearing helmets.

Maybe that’s a better one for them 😅 pic.twitter.com/7SP1l2OEXY — Chris Munoz (@CMunozx3) December 4, 2018

Definitely cuter.. Enjoy it, it doesn't last long pic.twitter.com/6Sli6DlTzf — Mike Calvert (@Scalvert13) December 4, 2018

My baby niece looked like THIS in a helmet and I would really ride my bike more if I looked this cute. 💕 pic.twitter.com/ND7xkKN5lh — Allison Pons 🦉 (@allison_pons) December 4, 2018

It’s been seven years since my little guy had his and every time I look back on the before and after photos I’m just amazed at the difference those 12 weeks made. pic.twitter.com/XiGZlLpWHk — Nicole (@zamboni_spice) December 4, 2018

There were also some negative comments, as she tweeted Tuesday morning:

“Good morning trolls!” she tweeted. “Just a friendly reminder that you do not indeed know absolutely everything. Miles has been seeing a physiotherapist – we didn’t just go straight to helmet. We tried muscle work and will continue. Also your flat headed kid turned out fine yes yes yes I agree.”