New TMZ video of Kareem Hunt during nightclub incident

KANSAS CITY, Kansas – TMZ has released a new video of now free agent Kareem Hunt.

The Kansas City Chiefs running back was released from the team Friday after video of him hitting and kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel was published.

The new video was recorded on a cell phone video and was taken January 7 at a Kansas City nightclub.

According to the police report, Hunt, former Chiefs running back George Atkinson and at least one other suspect repeatedly hit the victim, breaking a rib and his nose.

In the video you can see Hunt yelling as a security guard tries to hold him back.

According to TMZ, the police report notes the accuser appeared to be injured when officers took the report.

No one was arrested or charged in the case.

This video is barely a month before the attack involving Hunt at a downtown Cleveland hotel.

That incident was February 10.

In an interview with ESPN Sunday, Hunt said he didn’t know what happened until he saw the video and he’s “not that person.”

“I know right from wrong and I’m a person that always wants to make everyone happy,” Hunt said in the interview.

Kareem Hunt went unclaimed on NFL waivers Monday and is now a free agent.