Make your table a no phone zone and your kids eat for free

A U.K. restaurant chain has a promotion that is making headlines.
Everyone at the table has to stay off their cell phones and kids eat free at Frankie and Benny’s.
According to a BBC report, the promotion was inspired by a study the restaurant did that showed children wished their parents would spend less time on their phones.
How do they ensure it is a no phone zone? Parents have to give up their phones at the door, and that is something a lot of people are not thrilled about.
