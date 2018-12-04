Make your table a no phone zone and your kids eat for free

A U.K. restaurant chain has a promotion that is making headlines.

Everyone at the table has to stay off their cell phones and kids eat free at Frankie and Benny’s.

According to a BBC report, the promotion was inspired by a study the restaurant did that showed children wished their parents would spend less time on their phones.

How do they ensure it is a no phone zone? Parents have to give up their phones at the door, and that is something a lot of people are not thrilled about.

I’d rather keep my phone than eat at Frankie & Bennys — bob (@bon_zodog) November 29, 2018

Last tweets I'm eating @ Frankie&Bennys next week, nobody had better try to confiscate my phone 😄😄 — kirsty 🎄⛄🌟 (@Kb_wholocked) November 29, 2018

The same Frankie & Bennys who have an app they encourage you to use to pay your bill and show the waiting staff voucher codes on? pic.twitter.com/sCWiASGali — Mark Cookney (@mrkckny) November 29, 2018

Frankie & Bennys having a 'phone box' for parents to put their mobiles in so kids can eat free is a great idea, in theory. Maybe switching off the free wifi is a good idea. Or not having an app?! We don't do it anyway. #familytime — thriftychap (@thriftychap) November 29, 2018