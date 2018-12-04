Low 30s and light snow linger in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Light snow tapers off Tuesday. Not much accumulation is expected.

These are now the “dark days” of winter, meaning, we are witnessing the earliest sunrise in the annual cycle here in NEOhio:

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Just how often do temperatures reach 64 degrees in early December? It’s only happened 3 other times over the last 20 years. Here are the instances where we reached 60+ degrees in the first half of December with measurable rain. 36 times total since 1940. Also listed are the 2 days following showing how often do temperatures drop into the 30s with snow. Its all color coded!

Long range outlook for mid December is calling for a decent break in the cold with potentially several days in the 50’s! Signals are still uncertain beyond December 17-20th-ish.