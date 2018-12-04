It’s National Cookie Day! Here’s where to get free cookies today…

It’s National Cookie Day!
And there are at least four spots where cookie lovers everywhere can indulge for free.
1.) DoubleTree by Hilton: Anyone can get one free warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie.
2.) Great American Cookies: Customers can get one free original chocolate chip cookie at participating stores. More here.
3.) Mrs. Fields Cookies: Customers can get a free cookie with any purchase at participating locations.
4.) Insomnia Cookies: All customers can get a free traditional cookie in-store on Dec. 4. More here. Plus, customers can also get the chance to win free cookies for a year.