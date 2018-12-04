It’s National Cookie Day! Here’s where to get free cookies today…

Posted 9:12 am, December 4, 2018, by

It’s National Cookie Day!

And there are at least four spots where cookie lovers everywhere can indulge for free.

**Know of other deals? Email us at tips@fox8.com!

1.) DoubleTree by Hilton: Anyone can get one free warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie.

2.) Great American Cookies: Customers can get one free original chocolate chip cookie at participating stores. More here. 

3.) Mrs. Fields Cookies: Customers can get a free cookie with any purchase at participating locations.

4.) Insomnia Cookies: All customers can get a free traditional cookie in-store on Dec. 4. More here. Plus, customers can also get the chance to win free cookies for a year.

 