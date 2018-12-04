I-Team: Police searching for men who robbed, terrorized employees at Garfield Heights restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Garfield Heights detectives are searching for four men who robbed and terrorized employees at a local restaurant.

The robbery happened around 2 a.m. November 26.

Security video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shows the four suspects as they enter the Steak n' Shake in Garfield Heights.

Reports state the suspects assaulted one employee and held others at gunpoint as they demanded cash. One suspect can be seen forcing a female employee to open a register and even placed a gun on the back of her neck.

After getting cash, the suspects ran out of the store. One suspect fired a shot. No one was seriously injured but detectives say the employees were extremely frightened.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the case is asked to call Garfield Heights detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects involved.