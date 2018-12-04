‘I plan on coaching’ was Urban Meyer’s response to retirement rumors in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio – “I plan on coaching,” was Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer’s response to retirement rumors on October 29.

“Can you say for sure you’ll be back next year at Ohio State?” a reporter followed up.

“Yes,” was Meyer’s response.

Later in the press conference a reporter asked, “Where are you mentally and emotionally, are you enjoying yourself?”

“I appreciate it. I’m fine. I want Ohio State to be successful in the worst way. I’m working extremely hard to make sure that’s happening. I love Ohio State; I love our players. So the issue…I don’t want people worried about me. I want to make sure we’re getting things right around here…and that’s what 100% of our focus is on,” Meyer responded.

“Kirk Herbstreit said you looked anguished on the sidelines. That’s the thing, people who know you are talking about this. Are the games getting to you?” the reporter asked.

“The games have gotten me for 30 years,” Meyer quipped.

Urban Meyer will make his retirement official Tuesday afternoon at a press conference at The Ohio State University.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will take the reins from Meyer following the Buckeye’s appearance in the Rose Bowl.

Meyer has been battling “aggressive headaches” caused by an arachnoid cyst. The pain brought him to his knees during the game against Indiana on October 6. His doctor said those headaches have flared up in the last two years.

Fox 8 will bring you coverage on his retirement press conference at 2 p.m.

Meyer has been at Ohio State since 2012.