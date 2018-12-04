Highway patrol: 80-year-old killed in crash after being struck by suspected distracted driver

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio — The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it’s investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man.

The crash happened Tuesday at around 3:35 p.m. on US 322 in Williamsfield — just west of Stanhope Kelloggsville Road.

A 31-year-old man was driving east on US 322 when the highway patrol says he failed to maintain his lane and crossed over the center line into the westbound lane of travel, striking another vehicle head-on.

That vehicle was driven by an 80-year-old man of Rome, Ohio, who passed away at the scene.

The 31-year-old sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The highway patrol says distracted driving appears to be a factor in the crash.

It remains under investigation.