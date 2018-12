Lobster Newburg (serves four)

1/8 lb. unsalted butter

¾ lb. cooked lobster meat

2 shallots(diced)

Zest of 1 lemon

½ cup dry sherry

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

8 large toast points

Melt butter in saute pan and cook shallots until translucent. Add lobster meat and saute lightly. Add sherry and cook until reduced. Season with smoked paprika, lemon zest and heavy cream. Reduce slightly. Season with salt and pepper. Serve over toast.