East Avenue bridge in Akron closed following Monday accident

AKRON, Ohio – The East Avenue bridge is closed Tuesday, following an accident that closed the area most the day Monday.

A semi-truck and trailer hauling a bulldozer hit the bridge yesterday morning.

The highway patrol said yesterday the bridge overpass sustained structural damage that needed to be repaired immediately.

Law enforcement has not said if that’s why the area is closed Tuesday.

The alert from Akron police says the bridge will be closed to all traffic in both directions until some time later in the day.

We’ll keep you updated.