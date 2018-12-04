‘Do the right thing’: Family of woman killed in hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- The family of a Lorain woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run in Sheffield Township is devastated.

“She was full of life, caring, didn’t matter if she knew you, didn’t know you,” said Angel Rivas, of Lorain.

That is how Rivas is remembering his sister, 49-year-old Roslyn Arroyo, of Lorain, known as Rosie.

“If you were around our family, she would always try to bring you in, always trying to feed everybody, always laughing, always looking at the brighter side of things,” said Arroyo.

Rosie was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in Sheffield Township Sunday night.

The driver of a white SUV kept on going.

“I am in disbelief, shock. I think about talking to her and I won’t ever have that chance again; that’s tough,” said Rivas.

Rosie was a mother, grandmother, fiancee, sister, and friend.

She meant so much to so many in the Lorain community.

Meantime, Rivas has a message to the driver who took her from his family.

“Do the right thing. It’s only going to get worse from here. They might not catch you but the guilt will weigh on you more than anything else in the world,” said Rivas.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for Rosie’s funeral expenses.