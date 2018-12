CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers will celebrate a Cleveland Christmas classic when they host the Knicks on Dec. 12.

It’s “A Christmas Story” night at Quicken Loans Arena with activities along the concourse and themed fun during the timeouts. Halftime also involves the 1983 movie.

While it’s not a major award, all fans will get a wine and gold leg lamp T-shirt that we’re sure Ralphie Parker’s old man would appreciate.

