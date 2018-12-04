Burger King says you can order a Whopper for a penny ‘at’ McDonald’s

The Burger King brand is turning more than 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants into Burger King restaurants. Sort of. For a limited time, when you go within 600 feet of a McDonald’s restaurant you can order a flame-grilled Whopper sandwich for only 1¢ on the newly revamped BK App. It’s what they are calling a Whopper Detour.

The Whopper Detour works by geofencing McDonald’s locations across the country. If a guest is inside one of these geofenced areas and has the new BK App on their device, the app will unlock the Whopper sandwich for a penny promotion. Once the 1¢ Whopper sandwich order is placed, the user will be “detoured” away from McDonald’s, as the app navigates them to the nearest Burger King restaurant for pick-up.

how do you order a Whopper sandwich for a penny “at” McDonald’s? here’s how. #WhopperDetour https://t.co/lAgbGO0bL0 pic.twitter.com/ANXIy6Yu9I — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 4, 2018

The Whopper Detour promotion is part of the newly relaunched BK App which now offers order-ahead functionality. The Whopper Detour promotion can be redeemed one time only, beginning Tuesday, December 4 until December 12, at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide. The offer is unlocked when a guest is within a 600 feet radius of most 14,000+ McDonald’s restaurant locations.

