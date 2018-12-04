Brave witness alerts Lorain police to armed robbery; suspect arrested as he walks out of store

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio – Lorain County law enforcement was waiting for an armed robbery suspect when he walked out of a gas station Monday.

That’s because someone who was a witness to the crime stayed in the store and called 911.

The call went out around 3:15 a.m.

The caller told dispatch a masked man came inside the store and told the clerk to fill a bag with money from the register.

When the man walked out, Lorain police officers and deputies were there.

19-year-old Taru B. Smith is charged with aggravated robbery and carrying concealed weapons.

Police say he had a .22 caliber handgun in his pocket along with cash and cigars stolen from the store.