Ashtabula girl battling cancer receives thousands of Christmas cards

ASHTABULA, Ohio-- FOX 8's own junior reporter Oliviah Hall has one big wish this holiday season: To get as many Christmas cards as her Ashtabula home can hold.

Thanks to the big hearts in Northeast Ohio, word spread across the country as thousands of cards poured in.

"I just think it's nice to know people love you when you're going through all this," Oliviah Hall said.

The 10-year-old was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, last year. Since then, she captured hearts as an FBI agent for a day and even became an honorary homecoming queen of her hometown high school.

"Christmas is a very special time for me because when I was in the hospital, we celebrated Christmas a lot," Oliviah said.

Her home is filled with thousands of cards, including a big one filled with pages of well wishes from her friends at FOX 8 News.

"I'd say we probably have close to 3,000 letters, between the letters and the boxes and more on the way," said Bryan Brown, Oliviah's dad.

With a few weeks to go before Christmas, thousands more are expected to arrive. The gesture warming the hearts of Oliviah's family.

"It's absolutely amazing," said Tina Rausch, Oliviah's aunt, with a smile. "It's incredible the support we are getting. It's just beyond what we ever imagined at this point."

Oliviah said she would love even more Christmas cards. Send your own to the address below:

Team Oliviah

P.O. BOX 2655

Ashtabula, OH 44005

