Akron man gets life in prison for raping young girl

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison for raping a young girl on Tuesday.

Raymond Smiley, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape. He will be eligible for parole after 20 years.

“What this defendant did was horrifying. I am very grateful he will spend a significant amount of time in prison where he won’t be able to hurt innocent young girls,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh in a news release on Tuesday. “The survivor and her mother showed tremendous strength in standing up to him.”

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce also designated Smiley a tier III sex offender. If he is released from prison, he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.