7-year-old boy is highest-paid YouTube star of 2018, made $22M this year

While most children are playing with toys, one little boy is reviewing them, and this past year, he took in more than $22 million doing it.

Seven-year-old Ryan, of Ryan ToysReview, came in at number one on Forbes’ list of highest-paid YouTube stars of 2018.

According to the Ryan ToysReview YouTube page, toys are reviewed for kids by a kid. “Join Ryan to see him play with toys and review toys for kids! He loves Cars, Trains, Thomas and friends, Lego, Superheroes, Disney toys, open surprise eggs, play doh , Pixar Disney cars , Disney Planes, monster trucks, minions, playtime at the fun, family fun adventure and so much more! Ryan will also love doing fun and easy science experiments for kids!”

Most of the toys Ryan uses are donated to local charity, according to the YouTube page, which has 17-million subscribers.

Number two on Forbes’ list is Westlake, Ohio, native, Jake Paul, younger brother of Logan Paul. Jake earned $21.5 million in 2018 from his merchandise business, according to Forbes. Logan came in at number 10 on the list, earning $14.5 million.

