12-year-old student at Bridges Learning Center in Akron arrested after loaded gun found in school transport van

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old student at Bridges Learning Center in Akron was arrested Monday after a loaded gun was discovered.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, on Monday, December 3, a child at the school reported to teachers and deputies that they saw a gun being brandished by another student.

Sheriff’s detectives responded to the school and, according to the release, found a loaded semi-automatic pistol hidden in the back of a school transport van.

The sheriff’s office says detectives learned the gun was stolen the day before from a home in Akron; the owner was not aware the gun had been stolen.

The 12-year-old student was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon and theft of a firearm.

He was taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.