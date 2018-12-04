× 12 million pounds of beef recalled nationwide for salmonella concerns

TOLLESON, Arizona – JBS Tolleson, Inc., a Tolleson, Ariz. establishment, is recalling more than 12 million pounds of beef that may be contaminated with salmonella.

That’s according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018.

The products have the stamp “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold nationwide.

After the initial recall on October 4, FSIS, CDC, and state public health and agriculture partners continued to investigate the outbreak of Salmonella Newport illnesses.

The investigation has identified 246 confirmed case-patients from 26 states with illness onset dates ranging from July 26 to September 7, 2018. An additional 16 case-patients have provided receipts or shopper card numbers for the product traceback investigations. Specific traceback for three case-patients have identified JBS Tolleson, Inc., EST. 267 ground beef products that were not part of the October 4, 2018 recall.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. .

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800)727-2333.