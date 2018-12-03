Youngstown State lockdown lifted, suspect in custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– The lockdown at Youngstown State University was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.

The university was alerted to a suspect on campus with a firearm at about 11:30 a.m., a YSU spokesman said. The suspect eventually turned himself in.

There will be a media briefing on the lockdown in Tod Hall at 2:30 p.m. Classes will resume at 3 p.m.

Students and staff were asked to shelter in place and lock all doors. No injuries were reported.

St. Elizabeth Hospital was also on lockdown as a precaution, a hospital official said.